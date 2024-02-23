Working with JRHT Executive Director Chris Simpson they will drive forward the next stages of development for the trust, which manages 2,500 homes around the region.

The directors are:

Sharon Brookes, Director of Assets - will lead on Asset Management including responsive repairs, planned investment, compliance, safety, retrofit and managing green space.

Sharon France, Director of Communities – will lead on core services to residents from rent collection, repairs and relets to day-to-day contact, responding to feedback and developing communities.

Theresa Tingle, Director of Finance, People and Technology – will lead on managing the money, supporting, and developing our workforce and overseeing new technology solutions.

The appointments have been made after a competitive recruitment process which included resident and colleague panels.

Chris Simpson, Executive Director for JRHT commented: “It is an important time for the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) as we create the next chapter in JRHT’s history. These three roles will be pivotal in listening to residents and influencing the way that JRHT delivers services in the future. I am really pleased to be welcoming the three new Directors to the Leadership Team.”