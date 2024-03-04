THE level crossing in Wigginton Road, York, is set to close to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

City of York Council has issued a notice of the closure, which will take place from Wednesday, March 6 to Thursday, March 7.

The railway maintenance works will take place overnight, from 11.30pm until 6am.

The council said: "An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period via Wigginton Road, A1237, Haxby Road, Link Road."