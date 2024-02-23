North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating burglaries in Burton Stone Lane in Clifton that happened overnight last night (February 22 and 23).

A police spokesman said: "A restaurant on the street had its front window smashed, and items stolen.

"A premises nearby were also broken into. A till belonging to that business was located a short distance away, and returned to its rightful owner by police.

"Enquiries are at an early stage, and are ongoing."

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240033162.