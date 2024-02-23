PureGym the UK’s largest gym operator, plans to open a brand-new gym in Selby on March 27 at the Three Lakes Retail Park.

Read next:

Doors will open at 12pm with the 12,000 sq ft gym providing members with 24/7 access to a free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio.

There will also be a range of classes included in the membership price as well as certified PTs available to support clients and a free initial exercise induction.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following strong demand for our flexible, affordable offering in Yorkshire, we are delighted to be expanding our presence in the area and opening a brand-new gym in Selby.

"Our newest gym will provide members with around the clock access to everything they need to enhance their physical and mental health and to improve their overall wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming members through the doors of PureGym Selby – sign up to our opening offer now.

"The new gym will be a fantastic addition to the local Selby community and surrounding areas, helping to boost footfall at the retail park as well as providing about nine new jobs in the booming health and wellbeing sector."

For more information visit PureGym Selby's website.