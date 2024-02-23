A crash has been cleared on a main road in York that was causing delays for drivers this afternoon (Friday, February 23).
City of York Council said the crash blocked the northbound lane on the A19 Main Street in Fulford near Elliot Court at 1.40pm.
Delays of around 10 minutes were being reported.
At 2.45pm the council confirmed the crash had been cleared and traffic was returning to normal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article