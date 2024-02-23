THIEVES have raided a North Yorkshire supermarket.
The county's police force has issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after alcohol was stolen from Tesco in Station Avenue in Filey on January 25.
Almost £1,000 worth of spirits were stolen and officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240014960 when passing on information.
