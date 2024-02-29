A MAJOR level crossing in York is set to close to drivers and pedestrians during temporary work.
The railway maintenance work on the York Road level crossing, Strensall, will close overnight from 11.30pm on Saturday, March 2 until 6.30am on March 3.
Vehicles will be diverted via Princess Road, Moor Lane and Ox Carr Lane.
