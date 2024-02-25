A footpath alongside a major road in York is set to close during temporary works.
City of York Council says power grid work is being carried out in Leeman Road from 9am on Monday (February 26) until 5.30pm on Friday (March 1).
Pedestrians will be prohibited from using the footpath from between the Bullnose building, and a location 180 metres to the east.
The council said: "An alternative route for diverted pedestrians will be signed during the works via Marble Arch tunnel."
