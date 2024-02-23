The successful event, launched last year, returns on Saturday March 9 with a Dash’NGrab on the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre from 10am.

Four contestants will battle it out to collect as many balls as they can within the time limit. The person with the most balls at the end will be in with a chance of winning top Mother’s Day-themed prizes.

The prize bundle will feature a range of gifts supplied by local businesses – as well as Harrogate Gift Cards worth £100.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back the Harrogate Mothering Funday for a second year in a row, with a bigger and better challenge and great prizes to be won.

“We had an amazing response from people visiting Harrogate from as far as Brighton last year. Turn up and play totally free and win your mum or guardian a top prize!”

Any businesses wishing to donate a prize can contact the Harrogate BID team on info@harrogatebid.co.uk

The Harrogate Gift Card was launched in 2019 and has since registered more than 100 businesses, both national and independent, including retailers, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, hotels and more.

Fully funded by Harrogate BID, the scheme aims to keep money within the town’s economy as it can only be spent with the registered companies, not out of town or online.

To purchase a Harrogate Gift Card, go to: harrogategiftcard.co.uk