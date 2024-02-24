Part of a major road in York will close temporarily as it undergoes resurfacing works.
The westbound lane of the A1036 Heworth Green, between property numbers seven and 15, will be closed on Monday, February 26, between 9am and 4pm.
The stretch runs adjacent to the Heworth Gas works site.
City of York Council says that diversions will be in place.
