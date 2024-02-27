Karl William Martin Fox will continue to commit sexual offences as long as he can, a judge has warned.

Claire Holmes, prosecuting, said the 51-year-old wanted a child to receive and “enjoy” several videos of him sitting naked or wearing a nappy at the seaside and to read his diary, York Crown Court heard.

A 14-year-old boy unwittingly found them and when he realised what they were told his mother: “It’s sick, it’s sick, I feel ill.” The police were informed.

Fox will now have his movements permanently monitored and have to undergo lie tests after he finishes his prison sentence.

He has previously served a six-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child, been convicted of sending obscene messages to the Samaritans and several offences of breaching court orders designed to protect the public from him.

Judge Deborah Sherwin told him: “You are somebody who is likely to continue offending in this way as long as you possibly can."

Fox, formerly of Burton Stone Lane, Clifton, and now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 15 breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and one each of possessing indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and possessing pseudo images of children.

He was jailed for 28 months and will be on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

The court order banned him from all beaches, promenades and contact with children and had conditions enabling police to monitor him.

The judge made a new sexual harm prevention order including all the previous conditions and, against Fox's objections, adding conditions that on release he permanently wear an electronic tag monitoring his location and take any polygraphs ordered by the police.

She told Fox: “You appear to have no insight at all as to how dangerous and damaging your actions are towards other people.

"In these circumstances, the police and courts are entitled to do everything within their power to make sure other such offending cannot occur and if it does occur it can be properly tracked and prevented and/or prosecuted.”

Ms Holmes, prosecuting, said Fox filmed himself on North and East Yorkshire beaches exposing himself in an obscene pose or sitting wearing only a nappy and put a diary of his movements on a mobile phone which was then sold at a car boot sale.

The phone included a message to the potential buyer: “This phone has been left here for a young child to find and enjoy the images on it. Please give this phone to your young child.”

Fox told officers monitoring him he found the old order “draconian”.

He also said of his offending: "I will continue as long as I can walk."

Defence barrister Matthew Stewart said Fox had not been the seller at the car boot sale.

His bedsit in York had been broken into and damaged by people aware of his background.

He had a personality disorder and had self-harmed in the past. He also had post traumatic stress disorder dating back to his previous prison sentence and physical health issues caused by a car accident in his childhood.

While in prison on remand he had got a job working in prison gardens.

He supported close relatives who had major health problems.