Thomas the Baker is coming to Boroughbridge at the site of the former Cooplands store on High Street.

The family-owned business is noted for breads, pastries, cakes and more and will create create at least 5 new jobs in the town.

To celebrate the opening of the new Thomas the Baker shop, the store has a few exciting offers for the first week, including 100 free Gingerbread Men for the first 100 children to visit the shop! The offer is available as one ginger person per child per day. There will also be a free hot drink available with any sandwich and free sampling of award winning products all week.

Thomas the Baker began in Helmsley in 1981 and now has 28 shops across Yorkshire and the North East.

The bakery says its products are so good, they have a whole host of independent awards, including an amazing 14 awards for their Luxury Sweet Mince Pies, in addition to receiving the first ever 3-star Great Taste Award for their Heavenly Sweet Mince Pie in the awards’ 25 year history!

General manager Simon Thomas said: “We're incredibly excited to be opening in Boroughbridge, a vibrant market town we've long admired. We look forward to becoming part of the community, sharing our passion for baking, and offering residents a warm and welcoming space to enjoy delicious treats made with a commitment to freshness, quality and value for money.

“We've also baked up something special just for the little ones in Boroughbridge – free Gingerbread Men to the first 100 children! We hope this delicious surprise puts a smile on their faces and lets them know how much we appreciate their support.”

For more information about the new shop, go to the Thomas the Baker website at www.thomasthebaker.co.uk.