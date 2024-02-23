To mark the launch of the club, New Holgate at 106-108 Holgate Road is opening its doors with an event on Friday March 1 from 6pm to 9pm.

The New Holgate was previously a tired old B&B known as the Holgate Bridge Bed and Breakfast but has been transformed after a £2million investment.

Open to residents living in the suburb of Holgate, the hotel says the club is part of a wider vision to give back to the local community and create a welcoming space for residents to build connections with neighbours.

Club members will be able to attend exclusive events during the year and gain points when purchasing food and drink or booking overnight stays at the hotel.

Originally a pair of Grade II listed Victorian townhouses built in 1846, New Holgate opened its doors last November after the building was renovated and completely refurbished to create a boutique townhouse.

With a vision to become a ‘home away from home’ for couples, families and solo travellers, the hotel is already receiving 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating on 9.2 stars on Booking.com.

Guests to the event are invited for an exclusive tour of the 12-bed hotel, to meet New Holgate’s team and mingle with other members of the community whilst enjoying wine and nibbles sourced from local suppliers.

Owner, Nick Bradley and Manager, Gessica Giacalone will be in attendance to chat to local residents and will be able to explain more about the club’s offering. Residents who attend the event will receive £10 worth of points upon sign-up which can be redeemed against food and drink.

Nick Bradley said: “We are very excited to be launching our very own exclusive club specifically for local residents, so that they can come and enjoy the hotel’s facilities.

"The community has always been an integral part of our vision and we want New Holgate to become a place where residents can feel at home, relax and enjoy our spaces. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our event on 1st March to meet our team, make connections with other local people and celebrate together.”

Local residents can register to attend the event on New Holgate’s Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-holgate-residents-launch-event-tickets-830352214827?aff=erelpanelorg.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Overnight stays at the hotel range from £200 – £400 (up to £450 during race weekends) and can be booked directly on New Holgate’s website – www.newholgate.com.

Hotel owner Nick Bradley is also the Chief Executive of business coaching group Mandala Leaders, a board member at the Institute of Directors and a Non-Executive Director of Gundog Property.