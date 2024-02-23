Stephen Andrews, the head chef and founder of Fish&Forest in York, is to open Notes Wine Bar in Micklegate this spring.

Notes will take over the existing Fish&Forest site, whilst Fish&Forest will then relocate from Micklegate to Grape Lane in the city centre, which is currently occupied by 1331.

Chef Stephen said: “Notes Wine Bar will be a relaxed and comfortable space to enjoy carefully selected wines from across the world.

“It’s the sister brand of Fish&Forest, so staying true to our ethos, we’ll of course we’ll be exploring local produce, and we’ll have a smaller menu of snacks and nibbles for you to enjoy too. I want our guests to feel comfortable dropping in after work or before a meal, or for a quick break from exploring the city. The perfect adult hang out.”

The new venture is particularly exciting for the Chef and restauranteur as he opens this new venture alongside his Dad, Sam Robinson.

Stephen explained: “My Dad currently owns and runs 1331. He’s brilliant at what he does, and has been a huge influence on my career. As the 1331 chapter closes, it’s really exciting to step into this new chapter together.”

The opening of Notes Wine Bar is timed alongside the expansion of Stephen’s Fish&Forest concept, which will have twice the number of covers in its new Grape Lane location.

The 34-year-old chef founded his Michelin-listed restaurant as a pop-up concept in 2018, before opening in Spark in 2020 and then Micklegate the following year.

Stephen and his restaurant has enjoyed huge success, being recognised in the Michelin Guide for its Commitment to Sustainable Gastronomy; being listed on Harden’s; as well as receiving an AA Rosette.

Chef Stephen has built his reputation around an exciting and ever evolving menu that utilises seasonal veg and locally sourced seafood and game meat.

He serves seasonal and sustainable seafood and game, with crab coming directly from the fishermen in Whitby, oysters from Lindisfarne and game from small local farms and estates. But there’s also huge attention paid to using seasonal herbs and vegetables, which are foraged from the local countryside.

Notes Wine Bar will be opening its doors on Micklegate in May 2024. And Fish&Forest will be moving to its new location on Grape Lane in July 2024.

Last month, the 1331 Bar & Grill, which has operated for almost 20 years in Grape Lane, announced it would close on Sunday May 26.

Owners Sam and Jan Robinson said they plan to keep the members only pool club on the top floor and they will be opening a first floor restaurant called Potato and Sausage specialising in top quality homemade sausage and mash.

They confirmed their son Stephen would be taking over the ground floor for Fish&Forest.