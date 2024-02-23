Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, attended the York Masters Boxing Club gym on Redeness St, York for its free, women’s only session that takes place every Tuesday evening at 6pm.

Sporting boxing gloves and hitting the punchbags, Ms Maskell is promoting the work of the re-opened gym which offers a host of free sessions every week to those who are looking for fitness, exercise and camaraderie.

The sessions are co-ordinated by the Salvation Army organiser Charlie Malarkey.

READ MORE:

The Salvation Army started the boxing sessions to improve the health and wellbeing of people who are homeless.

When people engage in sport, it not only leads to better mental and physical health but can help build confidence, self esteem as well as bring significant social benefit. The routines, focus and discipline of boxing and circuit training can bring benefit to all.

The boxing training is available to absolute beginners with no fitness, through to those who want to up their workout and throw a few punches.

Rachael Maskell said: “The women’s only sessions are fantastic, a real workout and a really welcoming group.

“I put the gloves on, hit the punchbags and found muscles that I never knew I had! “Seriously, the York Masters Boxing Club is a great initiative, I really want to emphasise how much of a difference this gym can make to people’s lives.

The MP added: “Using fitness, discipline and a group ethos that sees all pulling together to achieve a workout that pushes each individual to find their best is a lesson that is well served both in the gym and in society. We pull together to overcome adversity and lift each other up when we are in need.”

Charlie Malarkey said: “All our sessions at the gym are for everyone, we always want to give something back and to have something for people to do in York.

“If you find yourself wanting to come along, don’t think twice, you’ll be part of a group of people working out together in good spirits.”

The free boxing and fitness sessions for all are on Tuesday from 10am to 12pm and Thursdays from 1pm to 3pm.

The women’s only sessions are on Tuesdays at 6pm.