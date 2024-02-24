Eight-year-old India Larner's achievement is made all the more remarkable as she suffers from type one diabetes.

India, who goes to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC School and lives in Acomb, attends Razzamataz Theatre School York and won their 2023 scholarship in conjunction with The Stage newspaper.

Read next:

What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that India suffers from type one diabetes.

Principal Hollie Pickup said: "India's diabetes does not affect her performance at Razzamataz York in any shape or form.

"It makes her more determined to do well and shine.

"When she entered the competition she wowed us with her dance set which she had completely choreographed on her own accord.

"We feel that she is a true inspiration to any young person with an illness, and that if you are determined the sky's the limit.

"Indies mum, Laura, attends school with her every week to ensure Indie's diabetes is managed.

"Indie's year is now coming to an end so we are looking for our next potential winner."

Hollie Pickup with India Larner (Image: Supplied)

Razzamataz York is part of the multi-award winning BBC Dragons’ Den backed theatre school network, offering young people incredible experiences in performing arts.

"We collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Stage, a weekly newspaper and website covering the entertainment industry, particularly theatre," said Holly.

"The Razzamataz Scholarships in partnership with The Stage will give children and young people aged 6 to 18, the chance to audition for a year-long scholarship to attend our dance school.

"We have been collaborating with The Stage for the last 15 years, offering many young people the chance to participate in performing arts."

The audition process is simple, and it allows for children without formal training the opportunity to apply.

Those entering just need to film themselves performing in any or all three of the disciplines that Razzamataz teaches, which is singing, dance and drama.

The demo does not have to be professionally filmed and the judges are looking for raw talent and potential that they know can be refined through professional training at Razzamataz York.

Applicants will also complete a short form detailing why they would like to take this opportunity. The scholarship is worth up to £855 and cannot be exchanged for a cash prize.

Applications open on Monday, April 1 and close Friday, June 7.

To find out more about the scholarship auditions visit: razzamataz.co.uk

Razzamataz founder Denise Hutton-Gosney went on BBC Dragons’ Den back in 2007 looking for a £50,000 investment to grow her chain of theatre schools that had a strong emphasis on performance opportunities to help each child with their confidence and self-esteem.

For the first time in the Den a Dragon offered all the money without haggling over the equity, and Denise gratefully accepted Duncan Bannatyne’s offer of £50,000 for a 25 per cent stake in Razzamataz.

Duncan Bannatyne