North Yorkshire Police say that during his patrols on Thursday, (February 22) PC Nick Patrick from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team spoke to the driver of a black Audi in Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.

Subsequent checks revealed that the vehicle was being driven without a valid insurance policy.

The vehicle was seized and has since been collected from the impound yard.

The driver has been reported for driving without insurance.

PC Patrick said: "Despite the excuses given by some, there is no reason why someone should use a vehicle without the correct documentation.

“We are proactively patrolling our neighbourhoods to reduce the number of uninsured drivers and those who use vehicles for criminality."