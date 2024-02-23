POLICE have seized a car after roadside stop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say that during his patrols on Thursday, (February 22) PC Nick Patrick from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team spoke to the driver of a black Audi in Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.
Subsequent checks revealed that the vehicle was being driven without a valid insurance policy.
The vehicle was seized and has since been collected from the impound yard.
The driver has been reported for driving without insurance.
PC Patrick said: "Despite the excuses given by some, there is no reason why someone should use a vehicle without the correct documentation.
“We are proactively patrolling our neighbourhoods to reduce the number of uninsured drivers and those who use vehicles for criminality."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article