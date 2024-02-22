They will be presenting their own 'alternate budget' at a crunch budget meeting at 6.30pm tonight which will decide on council spending for the year beginning in April.

Labour is proposing to make a raft of cuts in a bid to save more than £14 million as it struggles to plug a projected £40 million 'black hole' in council finances over the next four years.

The package of savings includes cuts of £300,000 in the contracted funding for Explore York libraries in each of the next two years; a city-wide review of personal care and support; stopping weekend cover by social workers at York Hospital; and a £46.50-a-year charge for emptying green bins.

The party says the cuts are needed to set a balanced budget - and save the authority from bankruptcy.

But the Liberal Democrats say Labour could use an extra £1.6 million of cash just earmarked to the council by Whitehall to protect key services.

They will this evening urge Labour to scrap the planned cuts to York libraries service, scrap plans to charge for emptying green bins - and reinstate the Salvation Army's rough sleeping early intervention contract that was controversially ended last year.

The Lib Dem 'alternative budget' will be presented this evening by Cllr Christian Vassie.

He is expected to say: "The Government has, as governments do, magicked some money for local authorities as a pre-election ‘sweetener’. For York this means about £1.6 million, a sum that a month ago we didn’t know we had.

"Our amendment urges us to use that money to protect key services after a decade of local government funding cuts.

"We all want the best for our city. We recognise the cost of living crisis, the burden of inflation, sky-high energy bills.

"We all know libraries are about more than books, fantastic though books are. They are also places to learn new skills. Places to escape isolation and loneliness. Places to keep warm. And more.

"Secondly, we know a green bin tax will impact not only on those who can afford to pay a bit more but also on those using food banks and struggling to pay bills.

"If this green bin tax is imposed, tens of thousands of homes will have to decide: spend £45 we don’t have to keep our garden tidy, or opt out? What if 50 per cent opt out? What of the increase in flytipping? And the overgrown hedges blocking footpaths?

"Thirdly, the numbers of rough-sleepers on our streets has increased this winter. We all recognise the amazing work done by the Salvation Army over many years. A £100k could be put to great use re-engaging their services.

"This amendment buys the executive a year to come up with a fairer approach that does not penalise residents or do permanent damage to services.

"Please support the amendment."

The alternative budget has very little chance of being passed, however.

Labour, which holds a slender outright majority on the council, has already dismissed the Lib Dems proposals.

In a series of statements released in the last few days, the party's executive member for finance Katie Lomas said the opposition group was 'choosing not to set a prudent and sensible budget'.

She said: "When you continue using one-off money to fund permanent services it’s quite clear where that will take the council; to effective bankruptcy and issuing a legal notice to Government that York can’t balance its budget.

“We strongly believe their budget would push the council closer to issuing an effective bankruptcy notice to Government, something which would then be followed by Government-appointed officials, earning thousands per day, instructing York which of its non-core services to cut, as well as increasing council tax by as much as 10 per cent or more."