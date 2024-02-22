North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 8am today (February 22) to Wass near Byland Abbey after reports of a car hitting an animal.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Helmsley responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in which the vehicle had struck a deer.

"Crews located it found that all occupants were out of the vehicle and there was no fire service action required.

"The incident was left with the police and owner arranging recovery."