Kate Saunders has over 20 years’ experience working in the legal sector with over 10 years practicing as a Solicitor. She has previously worked for firms in Harrogate and Sheffield.

She said: “I was attracted to the role at Lupton Fawcett as it is a reputable Yorkshire firm, with strong links across the county and beyond. It has a very strong client base with a great variety of clients.

“The expertise in the firm and across the different departments is second to none and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with new colleagues and within an experienced disputes team and to continue to provide a first rate service to all clients and contacts.” Kate’s area of expertise is exclusively in wills and inheritance disputes relating to an individual’s assets after their death. Those disputes vary and include claims for provision or additional provision for someone’s estate or in respect of promises made about someone’s assets and who should benefit from these, disputes concerning the administration of an estate or how this is to be distributed, challenges to the validity of a will, trust disputes and professional negligence claims in relation to will drafting.

She acts for both claimants and defendants and has represented a number of varying clients, ranging from family members, executors, solicitors and professional trustees.

Lupton Fawcett has offices in York, Leeds and Sheffield.

The Lupton Fawcett dispute management team works with clients of all sizes and across all sectors, collaborating with other teams across the firm to provide litigation support when required.

Claire Moss, partner and head of the Dispute Management team, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kate to the team. She is a valuable addition, bringing a wealth of experience to a niche, but crucial, part of our area of practice.

“Together, the team is looking forward to supporting more clients through disputes to achieve the best possible outcome.”

