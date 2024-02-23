Bethany Fields was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Paul Crowther on September 12, 2019, in Huddersfield.

Crowther, then 36, from Batley, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Bethany after being diagnosed with schizophrenia following her death.

He was handed a life sentence at Leeds Crown Court in 2020.

Paul Crowther who was handed a life sentence at Leeds Crown Court (Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force has “developed and amended” its approach to domestic abuse since Bethany's “appalling” killing.

Bethany was killed while working at an event held by an organisation that provided music therapy for people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Bethany reported Crowther to police the day before her death, her mother says

The day before her death (September 11, 2019), Bethany’s mother Pauline Jones said Bethany reported Crowther to West Yorkshire Police at the force’s station in Elland Road, Leeds.

While at the station Pauline said her daughter was vulnerable but staff “just let her walk out”.

“She went back (to the police station) with a friend and begged them to take the man off the street,” Pauline told The Press of her daughter’s visit to the police station on September 11.

West Yorkshire Police station in Elland Road, Leeds (Image: Google)

Bethany had previously reported Crowther to West Yorkshire Police over fears for her safety.

Pauline has called for tougher action from police officers when dealing with cases involving vulnerable woman, including victims of domestic abuse.

Bethany 'failed' by West Yorkshire Police, says her mother

She feels that if firmer action was taken on September 11 events may have unfolded differently.

“I think they (West Yorkshire Police) need to believe, react faster. And they need to listen to females,” she said.

“It’s not good enough that a young woman lost her life and there’s no consequences (for the police).”

She said Bethany was one of nine woman who had been "failed" by West Yorkshire Police.

“They (the police force) need to change their attitudes. They need to be more professional,” Pauline added.

Force referred itself to police watchdog after Bethany's death

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the force referred itself to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - after Bethany’s death and a Domestic Homicide Review was carried out.

They said the force “has accepted and implemented all recommendations raised through these reports”.

“Domestic homicides always provide a sharp focus on areas of operational and investigative practice that could be improved and made better, but continual learning is a feature of the force's approach to this insidious crime,” they said.

“We are however acutely aware that continual learning will not bring back loved ones taken in such horrific circumstances.”

The spokesperson added: “Domestic Abuse, Stalking and Harassment and Honour based violence risk identification (DASH) receives review in daily risk assessment management meetings (DRAMMs) in each of the force's five districts and there has been repeated emphasis for primary and secondary investigators on identifying and understanding the impact of cumulative incidents and the increasing risk that this poses to victims of domestic abuse and stalking.

“This includes the requirement to consider threats to life assessments where appropriate.

“West Yorkshire has five district MARACs (Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conferences) and West Yorkshire Police is a key partner in those arrangements which focus on the high-risk cases in the county.

West Yorkshire Police referred itself to the police watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after Bethany’s death (Image: Newsquest)

“DASH is under review nationally and is due to be replaced by DARA and the Force is working to implement this, as well as using other innovative methods to better understand future risk.

“The force continues to develop its Domestic Abuse Offender Management model to manage and focus on repeat offenders through the use of problem solving with partners and through MARAC and through the use of protective orders and Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.

“We continue to strive to have clearer understanding of perpetrator offending behaviour and making better use of operational information and intelligence to intervene and reduce this.”

They said the force has established an “effective practice” around national guidance to “ensure that all people receive the appropriate mental health support, when it is needed most”.

The spokesperson added in the summer of 2023 the force trained 3,250 front line officers and staff in domestic abuse training.

They said this focused on “understanding how domestic abuse perpetrators seek to coerce and control their victims and how officers can better identify, understand and gain the confidence of victims to work with police and support agencies to break the cycle of violence, and to bring perpetrators to justice”.

'She wasn’t just my daughter but my very best friend and I miss her'





Bethany had just completed her second year of an environmental geography degree at the University of York before her death.

Her mother described her as her “very best friend” and said Bethany “wanted to be a friend to everyone”.

Pauline said Bethany studied environment geography because “she wanted to help everyone” by acting against climate change.

“To know Bethany was to love Bethany,” she said.

Bethany Fields (Image: West Yorkshire Police)

“Bethany was a beautiful, empathetic, kind and caring young woman full of humour, fantastic charisma and a zest for life.

“She put the happiness of others before her own.

“She wasn’t just my daughter but my very best friend and I miss her.”

After Bethany’s death Prof Mark E Hodson, head of the department of environment and geography at the University of York, described her as an “enthusiastic and committed student and popular with her classmates”.

"She was a warm-hearted, kind student with a gift for communication,” he said.