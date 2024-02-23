This includes fish and chips and pasties.

I know this from the experience of being made to eat outside in a downpour at 3am rather than risk making the auditorium stink.

Nigel Cummings,

Charlton Street,

York

When the tip says 'no' what are you supposed to do?

THE other day I drove a couple of miles to Hazel Court recycling centre to get rid of a few items.

On entry I was asked what I was getting rid of, to which I replied, some glass bottles, cardboard, a bag of household waste and a microwave oven.

The attendant told me that I could not leave the microwave because it is classed as scrap metal and we are not taking that today.

Only a few months ago I took an old car tyre and was told we cannot take that because we are not licensed to take it.

I do not condone fly tipping, it is wrong - but is there any wonder that some people do it?

What are we paying council tax for (which undoubtedly will rise by the maximum allowed this year)?

Steve Benton,

Reighton Drive,

York

Recycling Acomb bollards makes sense

SO the council are now considering removing some of the bollards from Front Street in Acomb.

It was rather a strange idea to begin with, and caused quite a lot of locals to complain about them. But they were installed regardless.

Now they are going to remove some of them. But Blake Street in going to get some more bollards.

Are these going to be the ones from Acomb?

We know the council are keen for us to recycle items to save waste.

So maybe the Acomb ones can be recycled to Blake Street?

It would essentially save the council money that could be put to better use.

S McClaren,

Boroughbridge Road,

York

What other cover-ups are out there?

The more the revelations of what people in government and the Post Office knew years ago about the faults within their accounting system, the larger the cover up instigated by those in charge is exposed.

It begs the question, how many more similar instances are being kept under wraps in an attempt to disguise fraud, incompetence, but more importantly to politicians involved career ending embarrassment.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby