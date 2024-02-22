As The Press reported yesterday, the glass front door was smashed at Park View Surgery in Millfield Avenue off Hull Road in the city at about 3.30am on Wednesday (February 21).

Officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the man or know where he can be located.

Anyone with any information is asked to email callum.johnstone@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Callum Johnstone.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240031862 when passing on information.