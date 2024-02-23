From the hibernation of winter through to the first shoots of spring, the burst of summer colour, then the fire of autumn leaves - the seasons make our landscape magical and magnificent.

Our Camera Club members will be recording the changing seasons through just one photo.

As part of a fun photo challenge, members have chosen one location and will photograph it from winter through to autumn - and we will be sharing their four photos with Press readers.

Today, we are showing the first set of photos for winter.

Thanks to everyone who is taking part.

You could pick a landmark, a favourite view, tree or whatever - it just has to be the same view in each photo.

