Network Rail say their engineers will be carrying out major upgrades to the East Coast Main Line between York and Newcastle in March, resulting in some changes to train services.

On the weekends of March 2 and 3 and 9 and 10 , teams will be installing new switches and crossings, the specialist equipment used by trains to change from one track to another, laying new track at both Durham and Chester-le-Street stations, working on the overhead electric wires, replacing parts of the signalling system near Durham, and carrying out further work as part of the Darlington station upgrade project.

This vital work will mean smoother and more reliable journeys on the East Coast Main Line will be delivered for passengers, as well as an improved passenger experience at Darlington station in the future.

As a result of the work, there will be some changes to train services across both weekends.

LNER will operate a reduced service of one train per hour in each direction between London King’s Cross and Scotland, with trains diverting around the work. As a result of the diversion, journey times may be extended by up to an hour.

On 2 and 3 March, additional LNER services from the north and the south will terminate at Newcastle and York respectively, with a rail replacement service operating between Newcastle and York.

On the weekend of 9 and 10 March, additional LNER services from the north and the south will terminate at Durham and York respectively, with a rail replacement service operating between Durham and York.

On both weekends, CrossCountry and TransPennine Express services will terminate at Newcastle and York respectively, with a rail replacement service operating between Newcastle and York. TPE passengers travelling to Thirsk and Northallerton will be unaffected as services between Saltburn and Manchester will operate as normal.

Northern services will start and terminate at Eaglescliffe with rail replacement services operating from Eaglescliffe towards Darlington and Bishop Auckland.

Lumo will operate a shuttle train service between Newcastle and Edinburgh, with a rail replacement coach service running between Newcastle and Northallerton to connect into a Lumo train to from London on a daily return journey.

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Our teams will be working around the clock over these two weekends to deliver vital improvements to passengers’ journeys as they travel along the East Coast Main Line.

“Work on track will mean smoother and more reliable journeys as we replace switches that have been in place for many years with brand new equipment, while upgrades at Darlington station are part of the major enhancement project that will deliver a vastly improved experience as passengers travel to and from the station.

“We would encourage passengers to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or through their train operator and thank passengers for their patience and understanding while these upgrades are carried out.”

A spokesperson on behalf of LNER, Lumo, CrossCountry, TransPennine Express, and Northern, said: “Throughout the weekends, our teams will be on hand to keep passengers on the move and get them to their destinations as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“All the latest journey information on how journeys may be impacted can be found on our websites, social media channels, or at our stations.”