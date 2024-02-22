The 38-year-old from Haxby was reported missing to police after he had not seen since Friday, February 16.

North Yorkshire Police said he was believed to be travelling in a white van with his boxer dog puppy.

But on Thursday night (February 22) the force confirmed he had been found and called off the appeal.

"The 38-year-old missing man from York with the boxer dog puppy has been found safe and well," a police spokesperson said.

"Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled."