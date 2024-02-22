AN urgent appeal has gone out for a missing York man.
North Yorkshire Police say Mark Craig Hughes, 38, of Ryemoor Road in Haxby, hasn't been seen since Friday, February 16, his last text was sent at 1pm on February 21.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed Mark is in a white 66-reg Fiat Doblo van and is likely to have his boxer dog puppy with him.
"Mark is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, medium build, short ginger-mousey unkempt hair and facial stubble."
Police ask those who have seen someone matching Mark’s description, or have spotted a white 66-reg Fiat Doblo or a man with a boxer dog puppy, to call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference NYP-21022024-0321.
