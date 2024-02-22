North Yorkshire Police say Mark Craig Hughes, 38, of Ryemoor Road in Haxby, hasn't been seen since Friday, February 16, his last text was sent at 1pm on February 21.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed Mark is in a white 66-reg Fiat Doblo van and is likely to have his boxer dog puppy with him.

READ NEXT:

"Mark is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, medium build, short ginger-mousey unkempt hair and facial stubble."

Police ask those who have seen someone matching Mark’s description, or have spotted a white 66-reg Fiat Doblo or a man with a boxer dog puppy, to call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference NYP-21022024-0321.