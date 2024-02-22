Although many people will own dogs, cats, rabbits and more – some dangerous wild animals could be kept next door to you.

It comes as international wildlife charity Born Free has released new data today (February 22) exposing the number of dangerous wild animals being kept legally as “pets” in the UK.

The analysis found that in 2023 more than 2,700 dangerous wild animals were being kept privately under licences permitted by the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976.

What do lions, venomous reptiles and crocodilians have in common? They're all kept privately in Great Britain under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act. Who's living next door to you? Take a look at our map to find out 👇 (1/3)https://t.co/Jf0O0CvhpH — Born Free Foundation (@BornFreeFDN) February 22, 2024

In North Yorkshire alone, 45 dangerous wild animals are being kept in private properties, including a Savannah Cat in York.

Born Free has been campaigning to protect the welfare of exotic wild animals kept as “pets” since 2005 and has regularly monitored the scale of dangerous wild animal ownership since 2017.

But what dangerous wild animals are housed privately in North Yorkshire? Let’s find out.

North Yorkshire’s dangerous ‘pets’ – full list

North Yorkshire

Bison - 10

Ostrich - 20

Capuchin Monkey - 1

Ring-Tailed Lemur - 3

Saltwater Crocodile - 1

American Alligator - 3

Spectacled Caiman - 5

Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman - 1

York

Savannah Cat – 1

Dr Mark Jones, Born Free’s head of policy said, “It is unbelievable that, in this day and age, so many dangerous animals, including big cats, large primates, crocodiles and venomous snakes, continue to be legally kept in people’s homes in the UK.

“Increasing demand for and trade in all kinds of wild animals as exotic pets puts owners and the wider public at risk of injury or disease.

“It also results in serious animal suffering, and the demand increases the pressure on many wild populations which are often already under threat.

“The UK likes to claim to be at the forefront of efforts to protect nature and improve the welfare of animals, yet our legislation governing the keeping of and trade in exotic pets is woefully outdated.

“The Dangerous Wild Animals Act should be overhauled as a matter of urgency, in order to phase out the private keeping of those species that clearly don’t belong in people’s homes.”

You can see the full regional data, collected from local authorities on Born Free’s “Dangerous Wild Animals Map” here.

Chris Lewis, Born Free’s captivity research officer added: “The Dangerous Wild Animals Act was intended to make the keeping of such animals categorised as 'dangerous' a wholly exceptional circumstance.

“However, Born Free’s ongoing research paints a very different picture. Many members of the public will rightly be shocked to learn of so many animals being kept by private keepers.

“Yet, at its core, the Act is based upon the assumption that it is possible to keep dangerous wild animals in a way that minimises or eliminates risk to the public and in a manner that meets an animal’s welfare needs.

“This has resulted in legislation being reactionary, struggling to keep pace with ever-changing scientific evidence and becoming increasingly out-of-date.

“The regulations pertaining to the keeping and trading of wild animals kept as pets are in urgent need of review.”