The gorgeous pair of grown-up guinea pigs are looking for a place to call home.

So could you be their next owner?

Coco and Bruno were brought into the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane separately.

But while they were brought in for different reasons, a member of staff at the animal home said they had something in common: they were both 'unwanted, unloved and uncared for'.

While in the RSPCA's care, they have formed a close friendship.

Together, they make a 'lovely little family', the RSPCA says.

They are now looking for a home of their own that will be their 'happy ever after'.

"Coco is a friendly little girl but does not like actually being handled too much," the member of staff said.

"She will come to you for a fuss and especially for some veg.

"Bruno is a confident and friendly boy."

The pair complement each other very well, the RSPCA says.

"Sadly Coco has cystic ovaries and for that reason she will need to be homed to experience guinea pig owners," the staff member said.

To find out more about Coco and Mr Bruno Wasabi, or to see what other animals are available for adoption at the York animal home, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk.

Pets in need of a home range from cats and dogs to guinea pigs, gerbils, rabbits, budgies and pigeons.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.