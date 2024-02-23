Louise Prashad, 30, who lives with her husband, Max, 35 in Easingwold, has been nominated for her contribution to charity, promotion of organ donation awareness and for her upcoming ultra marathon.

The awards are based on votes and Louise now needs your help.

As the Press has previously reported, in 2016, aged only 21, Louise was diagnosed with a rare condition in pregnancy called AFLP – Acute Fatty Liver of Pregnancy.

She collapsed, and was rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, Louise and Max would be told the devastating news that their twin babies, a son and a daughter, no longer had a heartbeat.

Louise Prashad in her hospital bed (Image: Supplied)

Louise was also experiencing severe organ failure, and had to undergo an emergency c-section with a ten per cent survival rate.

Against all odds, Louise survived and was placed on the European organ transplant list and underwent a liver transplant just eight hours later.

Following from this, she had months of painful physio to follow, unable to walk and left with severe impairment.

In 2018 Louise channelled her grief into training for the York 10k she has since run more than 250 races including the London Marathon and raised thousands of pounds for Tommys, The British Liver Trust, and NHS Organ donation.

Louise with some of her running medals (Image: Supplied)

She is also part of the Leeds adult transplant team achieving three gold medals in track and field last year and an invitation to represent GB in the worlds. She has achieved so much despite being classed as disabled.

In addition Louise has since had two children, Ava, five and Nico, three. Nico was a twin, and sadly Louise wasn't able to carry both of them to full term.

Louise and Max with Ava, five and Nico, three (Image: Supplied)

She said: "There's so many people in each category, it's just amazing to be nominated.

"I am determined to live every day to the fullest in memory of my son, my daughter, and my wonderful donor, Sarah.

"For as long as I am on this earth I hope to continue to inspire, support and make a real difference to the organ donation and child loss community."

Louise volunteers her time as an NHS organ donation speaker sharing her story with health care professionals, medical students, schools and the general public.

She also found her calling working for Leeds Hospitals charity to support the hospital that saved her life. She feels at home there and wants to be a part of transforming lives.

This year Louise plans to take on her first ultra marathon from Oldham to Leeds handing out hundreds of organ donor cards to inspire passers by to talk to their loved ones about organ donation fundraising for Leeds Adult Transplant Team and is keen to hear from anyone who wants to get involved and maybe run a leg with her via her justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/havethechat?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fhavethechat&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

To vote for Louise in the awards go to: yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk

Louise Prashad is taking part in the Oldham to Leeds Ultra (Image: Supplied)