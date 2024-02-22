North Yorkshire Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old boy from York who has been reported missing from home.

A police spokesman said: "Alfie was last seen when leaving his home address at 1.30pm yesterday (February 21). He is believed to be missing in York but he may have also travelled to the Leeds or Manchester.

"Alfie is described as of slim build and approximately 5”7 tall. He has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue padded coat over a grey hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

"Extensive searches are taking place to find Alfie and officers are asking members of the public to contact them with information.

"If you see Alfie, please dial 999 immediately. If you have any information which could assist with the search for him, please call 101."

Please quote reference number 12240032453 when passing information.