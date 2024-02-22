As The Press reported earlier today (February 22) North Yorkshire Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old boy from York who had been reported missing from home.

A police spokesman said at the time: "Alfie was last seen when leaving his home address at 1.30pm yesterday (February 21). He is believed to be missing in York but he may have also travelled to the Leeds or Manchester.

"Alfie is described as of slim build and approximately 5”7 tall. He has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue padded coat over a grey hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers."

The force is now pleased to report that he has been found safe and well and would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.