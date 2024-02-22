North Yorkshire Police said the man has been charged with criminal damage following the protest in Kirby Sigston on August 3, 2023.

On Tuesday (February 22) the force said a man and two women had been charged with criminal damage after the protest which took place while Rishi Sunak and his family were on holiday abroad

All four people are due appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 21.

As The Press reported at the time, campaigners from Greenpeace draped Mr Sunak’s home with an oil-black fabric to protest against the government’s plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Special Crime Division, said on Tuesday the CPS had authorised the criminal charges “following a review of the evidence provided by North Yorkshire Police”.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the three defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”