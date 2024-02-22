It also received ‘Highly Commended’ under the ‘Pet Insurance Provider of the Year’ award at the ceremony in London .

CEO Francis Martin said: “The Moneyfacts Consumer Awards are a widely recognised industry accreditation of which we are delighted to have seen our claims department recognised for their unwavering commitment to providing customers with the best-in-class service they deserve.

“To have been awarded ‘Highly Commended’ under the ‘Pet Insurance Provider of the Year’ award is also a fantastic achievement – plus both awards are made all the more special because they’re voted for solely by our customers. To be pitted against other big industry names and to come out on top is never lost on us and we cherish every award as if it’s our first.”

The awards follow the insurer receiving 16 five-star ratings across both its Cat and Dog insurance products, plus a further three, four-star ratings on both its Cat and Dog insurance products.

Moneyfacts confirm that products that they award four- and five-star ratings have ‘the most comprehensive range of standout features and competitive limits, which set them apart from the rest of the market’.

For more details go to: https://www.theinsuranceemporium.co.uk/