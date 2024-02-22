On behalf of 20’s Plenty for York

---

Council should back Strensall homes plan

IF York planning officers can support a green belt development at Lime Trees in Clifton “because it delivers significant benefits” then there is no excuse for them not to support green belt development at a vehicle scrap yard in Strensall (Fresh homes plan for Pigott’s Autoparts site in Strensall, Press online, February 19).

The Piggott’s autoparts redevelopment would also ‘deliver significant benefits’ by removing a non confirming business operation, eradicating a highly visible eyesore and providing much needed housing.

According to government advice users of the planning system are entitled to expect decision making which is fair and consistent.

We shall see.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

----

Parents should say ‘no’

YET again the government is taking on a parental job - this time mobile phones in school.

My foster children called me a witch because even though I am deaf I always knew what they were planning. They also said my favourite word was ‘no’.

Might it not be a good idea if today’s parents did the same?

There may well be tantrums but that’s part of the job.

At the end of the day respect will be won.

School is there to educate not be substitute parents.

Eunice Birch,

Sutton on Forest, York

---

What next for Boots?

AS reported in The Press, some of the smaller Boots stores are closing or have recently closed and the future of the Boots store in Coney Street is not certain.

I have been using the pharmacy within the Boots store at Monks Cross. However, while much of the floor space is given over to cosmetics, toiletries, children’s clothing, photography and other commodities, the area accommodating staff processing prescriptions is tiny and squashed in a corner.

From experience I have found occasions when my prescription has taken more than a week to process and it is usual for long queues to form at the pharmacy.

Boots took over several independent pharmacies, which are now lost or soon to be lost.

What now?

D Nelson,

Huntington,

York

