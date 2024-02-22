WORK has begun on a new three-storey student accommodation block in York.
The Waterloo House development in Fawcett Street, Fishergate, was formerly the site of the Plumbase store, which closed in 2019.
It is opposite the £50 million student development, on the old Mecca Bingo site now known as Rialto House.
City of York Council originally objected to the development of a five-storey, 105 bedroom student accommodation. According to planning documents submitted to the council, the current development will house 83 studio flats.
Planning for the site did not consider policies from the draft Local Plan to be relevant.
The sites entrance and exit goes directly onto Fawcett Street, signs are in place warning pedestrians of the works entrance.
A completion date for the new block has not been set.
