A traditional village pub-restaurant, the business is currently owned by Rob and Edward Fawcett, whose family have been closely involved with the pub since the 1980s.

Under the family’s ownership, the pub has consistently benefitted from significant investment, allowing it to remain one of the premium pub-dining venues in the area.

Rob said: “Edward and I sadly lost our brother, Tony and sister, Joanna last year it’s given us an unwelcome opportunity to reflect on life. I moved down to Northamptonshire a few years ago and sold my motorhome sales and rentals business and I now want to fully retire.

“We sold one of our other businesses, the Fairfax Arms over at Gilling East in 2021 and knew then that we wouldn’t keep the Swan forever, but the time feels right for us to move it on. Edward and I also still own Studford Lodges down the road which is a busy business itself, with Ed spending more and more time there.

“We have a good team of staff at The White Swan though and it will be business as usual until such time we do sell, customers can be assured of that.”

The sale of The White Swan presents an exciting opportunity for a new owner to acquire a premium country pub which enjoys an ideal village location. Nestled amongst the rolling countryside of the Howardian Hills, Ampleforth is known for its stunning Abbey and world renowned Catholic College, which was established as a Monastery for Benedictine monks in 1802, regularly open to visitors for tours. Less than five miles to the North is t market town of Helmsley, one of Yorkshire’s most visited destinations and gateway to the North York Moors, whilst less than 20 miles to the south is the world famous city of York, attracting over eight million visitors each year.

David Cash, Regional Director for Pubs & Restaurants – North, who is handling the sale, said: “The White Swan is currently run under management and presents an opportunity for an array of buyers to acquire a well performing freehold asset. In great condition and trading well, The White Swan is capable of supporting a management team and therefore may suit a multi-site operator. Equally, an owner-operator could look to embed themselves in the business alongside the incumbent team and likely maximise the profitability. The current owners are focused on other business interests, so there is significant scope to improve current trade levels.”

The freehold interest is offered for sale at an asking price of £850,000.

For more information go to https://www.christie.com/