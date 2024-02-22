Hull-based Quickline Communications has been awarded a contract to roll-out broadband in communities surrounding York, Selby, York, Harrogate, Ripon, Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Bradford, Kirklees, Leeds, Wakefield, Keighley, and the Calder Valley.

Built using XQS-PON technology, capable of supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps, Quickline’s full fibre network promises to be much faster and more reliable than traditional copper-based networks.

As part of the contract, Quickline has also committed to an extensive social values programme to boost the region by generating jobs and providing training, including creating apprenticeships and accredited training courses.

The company is partnering with STEM Learning, Tech She Can and the Institution of Engineering and Technology, to support a series of learning and engagement initiatives for thousands of students, of all ages.

The contract has been secured by Quickline following a competitive public procurement process and totals £60m of government subsidy.

Quickline will make further private investment alongside Project Gigabit to roll out its full fibre network to an additional 58,000 premises.

Project Gigabit is the government-backed programme to connect hard-to-reach areas which, without government intervention, would miss out on fast and reliable, gigabit capable broadband.

The rollout of Project Gigabit is overseen by Building Digital UK (BDUK) – an executive agency of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Sean Royce, CEO at Quickline, said: “We are extremely proud to be chosen as a delivery partner to the government for rural connectivity.

“Our mission at Quickline is to connect the unconnected to a world of possibilities by building a fast and reliable broadband network for rural communities.

“Project Gigabit is transformational and we are thrilled to play our part in changing the lives of people living in rural West Yorkshire, alongside parts of North and East Yorkshire.

“But this is about more than just broadband; we’re passionate about supporting rural communities, driving economic growth, creating jobs and helping to build the future digital workforce.

“We recognise the importance of aligning industry, primary schools, communities, parents and higher and further education to ensure future skills meet future needs, and we want to inspire and energise the next generation.”

North Yorkshire Council Leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The need to provide decent broadband connectivity to rural parts of the county has long been an aspiration of ours and this investment will be key to achieving that aim.

“The fact that it is now becoming a reality will be of a huge benefit to those communities that have been technologically disadvantaged for so long.

“We all know how reliable internet connections are so important for everyday life in the 21st century and we are committed to ensuring that homes and businesses have access to broadband wherever they are based.”