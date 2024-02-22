North Yorkshire Police say it happened at about 6.30pm on Monday (February 19) in Arthurs Avenue in Harrogate and involved a Renault Clio colliding with parked cars on the street and overturning.

The driver of the Renault is believed to have left the scene of the collision on foot after briefly speaking to witnesses.

A man in his 50s, believed to be the driver, was promptly arrested by police in a nearby street.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, and specifically anyone who spoke to the driver of the Renault Clio.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Traffic Constable 13 Chris Storey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240030987.