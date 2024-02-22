Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene and said the Nissan Micra was stopped after being flagged up on the system near Wetherby.

He said: “I’ve come to learn that Operation Tutelage markers are usually pretty accurate.

“This vehicle was stopped at Wetherby. Turns out not only is there no insurance or VEL (vehicle excise licence) in place, the driver is also disqualified.

“We reported it and the vehicle was seized.”

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.