Tuesday night's lion dance was the culmination of an evening of festivities which also included musical performances on traditional Chinese instruments – and a feast of Chinese street food.

But it was just the latest phase of celebrations in York to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

Eagle-eyed visitors who were in York city centre last Saturday might have seen two Chinese lions dancing through the streets - and even encountering a 'Viking' who was celebrating the end of the Jorvik festival.

The Mansion House was packed for Tuesday night's event, with guests including Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick.

The Lord Mayor said he had been delighted to be involved in welcoming in the Year of the Dragon.

“We met the lion, and greatly enjoyed spending time with our Chinese friends,” he said.

Will Zhuang, President of York Chinese Association, added: “We are thrilled with the turnout, and it was an honour to be joined by the Civic Party to mark the Year of the Dragon.”

The lion dance in the York Mansion House on Tuesday night (Image: Will Zhuang)

The evening – which also included presentations from local business and community leaders celebrating York’s cultural history and vitality – was organised by York BID in partnership with the Mansion House and Our City Hub.

It included a presentation by Mansion House manager and curator Richard Pollitt, who talked about the house’s collection of Chinese porcelain.

"Opening our doors for this important cultural celebration was a privilege,” he said.

“The Mansion House has strong ties to East Asia dating back centuries, and supporting cultural events like this is essential for fostering a strong and thriving community here in York.”

The Mansion House was packed on Tuesday night for the Chinese New Year event (Image: York Chinese Association)

York BID project manager Rachel Bean said the evening had ‘truly embodied the spirit of collaboration and community that makes York such a special place’.

"We were really proud to be part of this year's Lunar New Year celebration," she said.

The Chinese Year of the Dragon officially began on February 10.

But Mr Zhuang said that Chinese people’s New Year celebrations traditionally extended for two weeks – culminating in the Lantern Festival on February 24.

A close encounter with a Viking when York's Chinese lion dancers took to the streets last Saturday (Image: York Chinese Association)

That's why two Chinese lions could be seen dancing through the city last Saturday as the New Year celebrations took to the streets.

They started in Duncombe Place, before moving on to dance in front of the statue of Constantine.

The lions ended up in front of the Mansion House in St Helen’s Square – where they were greeted by the Lord Mayor.

Lions and Chinese dancers in traditional costume outside York Minster last Saturday (February 17) (Image: York Chinese Association)

Along the way, they encountered several York people – including a bemused Viking celebrating the end of the city’s Viking festival.