Sophie Armstrong and Josephine Leffler have just opened SoJo Bistro in York Road, Acomb, selling coffee and pastries by day and sharing platters, nibbles and wine at night.

The women, who both have teenage children, said they dreamt up the idea of running their own eaterie while on holiday together ten years ago.

Josephine told The Press: "We have been talking about doing something like this for some time. We planned it out on a summer holiday ten years ago while lying on sun loungers!

"We were talking about what was missing in the area and so when the property became available we decided this was the right one for us and to go for it!"

And go for it is what they have done. After signing the lease for the building (formerly a fitness studio and a VR experience room) they opened at the start of February - hiring in a general manager because each of the women still has a full time job. Sophie is office coordinator at Star Inn the City restaurant and Josephine is a civil servant working for DEFRA.

Sisters Sophie, right, and Josephine who have opened SoJo in Acomb

As long-term residents of Acomb, they wanted to open somewhere they and their friends would like to go - and believed there was a gap in the market.

Sophie said: "In 2021, the city council did a residents' survey asking people what they wanted in the local area and a restaurant where you could sit down and eat came out on top."

She added that Acomb was changing and there were a few places now where you could grab a bite to eat - however the sisters would like to see that develop further.

Josephine said: "We want to compete with Bishy Road - look at the queues outside Robinson's - we want a piece of that!"

She added that they would like to work with other local businesses to enhance the area further.

To begin, SoJo will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 6pm and from Thursday to Saturday from 9am to 11.30pm.

Sophie said: "We are fully licensed and will be offering food on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings such as sharing boards and nibbles, with coffee, pastries and cakes served during the day. We will be looking to expand on that."

To find out more and follow the latest news about the cafe, follow them on Instagram at: @sojobistro

