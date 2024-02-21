The incident happened in Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate, on Monday (February 19) at 6.30pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the crash involved a Renault Clio colliding with parked car.

"The driver of the Renault is believed to have left the scene of the collision on foot after briefly speaking to witnesses," a police spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision, and specifically anyone who spoke to the driver of the Renault Clio.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email: chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Traffic Constable 13 Chris Storey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240030987.