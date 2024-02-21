Emergency crews in North Yorkshire have been called after reports of a woman in a body of water.
At 12.57pm today (February 21), fire crews in Harrogate responded to the call in Valley Drive.
The initial call said a woman was in a pond, however a spokesperson said: "On arrival, the woman was not present, and after a thorough search of the area, the female was not found."
