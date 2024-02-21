Mrs Brown was part of an international volunteer group that travelled to Semjong Basic School in the Bagmati Province of Nepal after the earthquakes of 2015 destroyed the small school.

Eversince, she has supported the school with uniforms, books and resources through her business, AmaDablam Cashmere, which sells ethically-sourced cashmere and gifts from NepaL

With the support of a group of friends, the charity Helping Hands for Nepal was formed in order to support and improve education in rural Nepal and has recently raised funds to rebuild the school.

READ MORE:

Mrs Brown will be joined by Jo and Loren Barnes from Pocklington and Sue and Serena Leighton from Tollerton.

Ahead of the trips, she has issued an appeal for help from local businesses to help furnish the school that provides an education for 73 children between the ages of four and nine.

Mrs Brown said: "Our biggest need is for desks and to carpet the Early Years classrooms. Any additional donations once the school has been equipped will be used as contributions towards any student struggling to afford to attend school or to fund a "pop-up" health surgery for the children.

"It costs £100 to sponsor a desk and the donor will receive a plaque on the desk. We are grateful to friends and family plus York businesses including Minster Engineering Fabrication Co and BW Joinery who have already pledged desks, Sorrell Construction who have sponsored one of the carpets needed and Dancraft who have donated all of the plaques for the desks. “

The charity funded the rebuilding of the school by organising events, including Artisan Markets, Fashion Shows, an Annual Dinner and Auction, Afternoon Tea, and Wellbeing afternoons, plus a generous donation from an anonymous benefactor.

From Tuesday, March 19, the team of ladies will spend a week painting, decorating and furnishing the shell of the building to make it into a school. They will be supported by their partners in Nepal, Real Himalaya Ltd, Gokul Thapa and Dayula Sherpa.

Any potential sponsors are asked to contact the group via our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HelpNepalSchools/ or emailing teamhelpingnepal@gmail.com. Donations can also be made via CAF (Charities Aid Foundation)."