Staff at Park View surgery in Hull Road in York turned up to work at 8.30am today (February 21) to find the front door had been smashed in.

Dr Abbie Brooks is one of the GP partners at the surgery which is part of Priory Medical Group (PMG) York Partnership which has nine surgeries across the city.

She said: "This morning I arrived to work with our front door having been smashed in.

"Reviewing CCTV with the police shows someone intentionally vandalising the surgery in the early hours.

"Is this another sign of increasing abuse and negative feeling towards general practice - despite us doing more work year on year."

Dr Abbie Brooks is one of the GP partners at Priory Medical Group (Image: Supplied)

Dr Brooks said she believes the attack happened somewhere between 3am and 4am and that CCTV shows a man approach the surgery door and kick or punch through the glass.

She said: "We’re all fine - thanks to the police for their quick attendance. The glazing company did a cracking job and making the door safe.

"Thanks too to our patients for happily using the back door.

"I think some of our patients were a bit shaken up when they saw the damage and wanted to know if we were ok.

"Generally it is a minority of patients, and our receptionists bear the brunt, but we experience low level animosity and swearing.

"Some of the things I hear said to our receptionists are pretty vile."

The damaged glass door at the GP surgery in Hull Road in York (Image: Supplied)

Dr Brooks urged the public to contact the police to help them with their investigation if they have any CCTV or heard anything that might may assist.

Previously The Press has reported how Dr Brooks spoke out after thousands of patients received a text message from the surgery signposting a link on their website where Dr Brooks gives some examples of the abuse that is frequently directed at reception and patient central teams.

"GP staff in York want to do the best for their patients, we are talking to each other, we are learning, collaborating, and sharing. Please be patient with all our staff members, they really do want to do the best they can without the fear of abuse," she said.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This appears to have been an incident of criminal damage rather than an attempted burglary. It happened just after 3.30am on Wednesday (21 February) and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, dash-cam or video footage that could assist with enquiries are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 12240031862.

The repaired glass door at the GP surgery in Hull Road in York (Image: Supplied)