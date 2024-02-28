Kevin Easley, the general manager of the Bannatyne health club and spa in Leeds, will be embarking on the 320km journey from Sunday, March 10.

The run will pass through Harewood, Plumpton Rocks, Harrogate, Ilkley Moor, Otley, Malham, and finally York.

Kevin said he had been inspired by his personal experience with inflammatory bowel disease.

He said: "I’m undertaking this challenge – which is nothing like I’ve ever attempted before – because Crohn's and Colitis UK is a cause close to my heart.

"Having battled ulcerative colitis two decades ago, and witnessing my sister and nephew confront Crohn's, I understand the impact these conditions have on individuals and their families.

READ NEXT:

"This challenge is my way of giving back and supporting the invaluable work of the charity."

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of The Bannatyne Group, added: "Kevin's dedication to this cause is truly inspirational.

"His commitment not only reflects the charitable and community spirit we’ve built at the Bannatyne group but also on the pride that we take in celebrating the achievements of others.

"I wish Kevin the very best of luck. We’ll have the ice packs ready for his knees at the end of the week!"

Kevin will set off from York's Bannatyne branch on Saturday, March 16, where he will join onto the York marathon route.

You can donate to his fundraiser via the link here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-easley-1706263785529