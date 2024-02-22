As well as prayers and readings led by York Minster’s Canon Maggie McLean, the event – in the nave from 10.30am to 11.30am – will feature singing by the York Ukraine Together choir, and a performance of a piece by the Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk.

There will also be poetry readings in both English and Ukrainian.

The Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick, who is expected to attend, said he was delighted to support the event.

“It is incredibly important to mark the second anniversary of the illegal invasion of Ukraine and to stand alongside the Ukraine members of our community here in York,” he said.

Yulia Kirienko, left, singing at last year's Minster 'peace vigil' for Ukraine. She will be singing again this year (Image: York City of Sanctuary)

Saturday – February 24 – marks two years to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The war still drags on, with no apparent end in sight.

Over the last two years, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees – mostly women and children – have come to live in York under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The anniversary of the invasion is being marked by several events in York.

There was an exhibition of paintings by Helena Vyshnevska – a Ukrainian refugee now living in Harrogate with her son Danylo – at the Spurriergate Centre earlier this week organised by members of the Ukrainian community in York.

Helena admitted she just didn’t know what the future held – for her, for Danylo, or for her country. “I don’t know what will be the future. I cannot see more than two weeks ahead,” she told The Press.

There will also be a free showing of the Ukrainian film The Way of Generations, with English subtitles, at the Tempest Anderson Hall at 7pm on Friday.

Saturday’s Minster event, meanwhile, has been organised by York City of Sanctuary, which has been helping to find accommodation and other support for Ukrainian refugees in the city.

Svitlana Kucher from York City of Sanctuary with York Minster's Canon Maggie McLean at last year's vigil (Image: Supplied)

Rebecca Russell, the charity’s Ukraine support team lead, said the Minster event was very much a ‘vigil for peace’.

She said: “We want to keep this (the ongoing war in Ukraine) in the public eye.”

Rebecca said that a series of changes have recently been announced to visa arrangements under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Refugees already here under the scheme will be able to extend their three-year visas by a further 18 months. But Ukrainians newly-applying for visas will in future be granted only 18 months, she said. Under the new arrangements, there will be no family visa scheme.

Rebecca said York people had been hugely generous in welcoming refugees from Ukraine.

But there was still a desperate need for landlords willing to offer flats or other accommodation once Ukrainians’ initial lodging with a host family came to an end.

“It can be very tough and very stressful for them as they come towards the end of their initial sponsorship,” she said.

Rebecca stressed that her charity could offer advice and support to anyone who was prepared to offer accommodation to refugees from Ukraine.

If you have a property that you may be willing to let to a Ukrainian refugee, email rebecca@yorkcos.org.uk.