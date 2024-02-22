Members of our Press Camera Club have been out and about recording the first evidence that spring has definitely started to show its face in York.

Catherine Sotheran posted a photo of what she thought were frisky frogs in the pond at York Cemetery - which prompted a debate among members, concluding that the passionate pair were most likely toads.

Lynnette Cammidge also sent in a similar photo showing spawn in her garden pond, observing how early spring appeared to be this year.

Daffodils appearing on the bar wars and around Clifford's Tower are always a sign that spring has arrived in York. As Sue Gabbatiss's photo shows, the yellow flowers are in full bloom in February!

Spring blossom at Merchant Adventurer's Hall gardens in Rachel Kennedy

Other Camera Club members - Andrew Malloy, Lisa Young and Rachel Kennedy - also posted photos showing crocuses and daffs and spring blossom on show.

Perhaps it is not surprising that the signs of spring are in evidence - February has been unseasonably mild, with temperatures last week in double figures and some areas of the UK warmer than Italy on account of southerly winds from the western Mediterranean bringing warm air to our shores.

