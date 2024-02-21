The York-based chocolate brand, The Wizards Magic, has introduced its sustainable chocolate at the Hotel Indigo in York.

Guests staying at the 103-bed hotel in Walmgate can enjoy the company’s latest range of finest luxury chocolate, in milk and caramel flavours.

In addition, the hotel also has a Chocolate Room inspired by York’s chocolate-making heritage.

Simon Grace, General Manager at Hotel Indigo York, said “We are very excited to be partnering with local business York Magic Chocolate Bars, in what will be a great addition to our guest welcome amenities here at the hotel.

“We take pride in aligning the rich chocolate heritage of the city with our offering, and it is now easier than ever for our guests to indulge in the enchanting flavours of these locally crafted chocolate bars during their stay.

“The company’s commitment to quality and unique blend of flavours aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing a memorable experience.”

The new Managing Director of The Wizards Magic Milko Gugutkov, who joined the business in January, added: “We are very blessed to have a partnership with such an amazing Hotel and we are very excited to launch our chocolate which is truly inspired by the city of York!”